Antigua and Barbuda sweeps Jaycees Queen show: Ischikelle Corbin reigns supreme

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Ms Antigua and Barbuda Ischikelle Corbin has proven once more that she was born to be crowned queen, claiming her latest title at the Jaycees Queen show on Monday night at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).

She beat eight other competitors from across the Caribbean, taking home the award for every judged segment.

Corbin’s victory came as no surprise to those familiar with her track record. Much like her triumph at the local Queen of Carnival show on July 23, she started off strong in the interview segment and maintained her consistency throughout the competition.

In a post-show interview she said, “Despite being tired and exhausted, I came with one mission in mind which is to represent Antigua and Barbuda to the best of my ability and be the best ambassador possible.”

Corbin’s accolades extend beyond this year’s festivities. Her previous achievements include Miss Teenage 2013 and Miss Labour Queen 2015, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the pageant world.

“I’m really proud of myself, I actually surprised myself and I was just so happy that I was able to deliver and make everyone proud,” she stated.

Representatives of nine Caribbean countries took part in the contest (Photos by Observer’s Samantha Simon)

Should the opportunity present itself in the future, Corbin said she welcomes vying for the title of Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Dominica’s Adicia Burton, the youngest contestant among her peers, secured the first runner-up position in the competition. Reflecting on her experience, Burton said, “I think that it was an amazing experience coming here and witnessing such cultural diversity from all the different Caribbean islands.”

She remains optimistic about her future endeavours, stating that “in the future, it’s just a matter of resetting and heading back out there”.

Burton champions the cause of reparations for Dominica’s indigenous Kalinago people, and believes that the Jaycees pageant will bring further awareness to her platform.

“I really wanted to deliver a show-stopping performance, especially for my talent and I think that I did do that and I’m just so incredibly happy to be given the opportunity to represent my people and show our culture,” she asserted.

The second runner-up position was awarded to Shadyn Mclean of St Vincent and the Grenadines, whose performing talent surprised everyone. Taking centre stage with a turntable, Mclean transformed into a disk jockey.

The nursing student shared her journey of working 12-hour shifts while having to attend training sessions, highlighting the dedication she exuded to achieve her goal, saying, “To even place in a show as prestigious as Jaycees is a huge accomplishment and I’m so proud of myself and all the other delegates”.

“I had to work 12-hour shifts and after that go to training straight after. So, it has been very hectic so you could understand how proud I am of myself to get even that done,” she explained.

The other delegates who were vying for the crown at the 60th Jaycees Caribbean Queen show included Shanice Butcher of St Lucia; Jareena Penn of the US Virgin Islands; Janet Turner of Montserrat; Valentchina Dantes of Haiti; Shafeyah Guishard of Saint Kitts and Nevis; and Rynel Harris of the British Virgin Islands.

The Jaycees Queen show is organised by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Antigua. It serves as a celebration of Caribbean culture, unity, and the empowerment of women. The delegates’ performances showcased not only their individual talents, but also the rich diversity of their homelands.

Last year’s winner was Nekirah Nicholls of St Kitts and Nevis and on Monday night she took her last walk as queen, handing the reins to Corbin as the 2023 Jaycees Queen.

Results

Non-judged segment:

Miss Congeniality – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda Miss Photogenic – Shanice Butcher, Saint Lucia Most True to the Theme – Shanice Butcher, Saint Lucia

Judged segments:

Best interview – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda Best swimwear – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda Best performing talent – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda Best modelling skills in evening wear – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda Best dress for evening wear – Ischikelle Corbin, Antigua and Barbuda.