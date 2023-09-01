Antigua and Barbuda stands firm on school hair policy despite regional changes

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Education has opted not to revise its school hair policy, choosing to adhere to existing guidelines set forth in the Education Act of 2008.

In a statement titled “MoESCI Policy on Student Hair and Related Matters” the MoE, on Thursday, reinforced the country’s stance on maintaining a consistent framework for student appearance while allowing individual schools to establish their own rules within these parameters.

Unlike some other Caribbean nations that have recently modified laws to grant greater hair freedom to students of African descent, Antigua and Barbuda’s MoE has opted to maintain the status quo.

The ministry’s press release advised schools to operate within the existing guidelines outlined in the Education Act of 2008, urging them to consider factors such as cleanliness, deportment, and attire while avoiding discriminatory measures.

The policy does not explicitly dictate how students can wear their hair and is only meant to guide school officials on how to establish their rules. While the legislation allows both private and public schools to introduce rules to govern the attire, conduct and discipline of students, the ministry said those regulations must be within its guidelines.

Local schools are advised against enforcing rules that specify hair length (Photo courtesy afroculture.net)

The key provisions outlined in Section 17 (e) of the Act emphasise students’ responsibility to maintain standards approved by the Director of Education or the principal. These standards include cleanliness, general deportment, and attire. Although the Act allows both private and public schools to establish rules governing attire, conduct, and discipline, the ministry stresses that any such regulations must align with the provided guidelines.

The guidelines emphasise that hair rules should not discriminate based on natural hair texture, length, or colour, nor should they present health risks or distractions to the school community. Importantly, schools are advised against enforcing rules that specify exact hair length.

While other Caribbean nations, such as St Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago, have introduced revisions to their Education Acts to embrace natural hair styles, Antigua and Barbuda will be sticking with its current approach.

In St Kitts, as of September 4, traditional haircuts, natural locs, afros, and cornrows will be permitted for both male and female students. Female students will also be allowed to wear hair extensions, as long as they adhere to specific restrictions including that the hairstyles should not obstruct the view of other students and there should be no unnatural hair colour, wigs or weaves. Male students must be properly groomed if they have facial hair.

Trinidad and Tobago also recently took a step towards modernising its school hair policies by establishing a National School Hair Code, in response to an incident where 23 boys were separated from their peers during a graduation ceremony due to their hairstyles.

The new code is set to take effect this September and will provide a standardised framework for hair-related rules in schools.