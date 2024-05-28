Antigua and Barbuda Showcases Local Talent and Entrepreneurship at SIDS4 Conference Cultural Village

- Advertisement -

The Art and Culture Village at the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda has become a vibrant hub of creativity, innovation, and cultural preservation.

The event, which features a diverse array of local businesses across five distinct districts – Culinary, Fashion, Craft, Art, and

Entertainment – highlights the crucial role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and women-owned enterprises in shaping the future of SIDS.

Visitors to the Art and Culture Village will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of flavors at the Culinary District, where traditional local breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 each day, followed by a wide array of dishes exploring the diverse cuisines of contributing territories.

The Fashion District will showcase unique and fashionable offerings, while the Craft District will feature exquisite works created using traditional and natural raw materials.

The Art District will provide a platform for contemporary artists to display their artistry through various media, concepts, and styles, while the Entertainment District will enthuse visitors with the sounds of music from young DJs and traditional instruments like the Steelpan, Break Drum, and Barbuda Banjo.

The main stage will host three performances each day, featuring a diverse cast of Antigua and Barbuda’s best entertainers, including Steelpan, Dance, Live band and vocalists, spoken word, and more.

Director of Culture, Khan Cordice, emphasized the significance of the Art and Culture Village, stating, “The Art and Culture Village at SIDS4 is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our local entrepreneurs, particularly women-owned businesses.

By supporting and empowering these enterprises, we are not only preserving our rich cultural heritage but also building a

sustainable future for our island nation.”

MSMEs and women-owned enterprises play a vital role in the economic development of SIDS, creating jobs, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable growth.

The Art and Culture Village provides a platform for these businesses to showcase their products and services to a global audience, fostering partnerships and opening up new opportunities for growth.

As the SIDS4 Conference continues, the Art and Culture Village will remain a focal point for delegates and visitors alike, offering a unique glimpse into the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of Antigua and Barbuda.