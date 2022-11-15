Antigua and Barbuda set to compete at inaugural CAC Sea and Beach Games

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda will be represented by a three-member team at the inaugural CAC Sea and Beach Games slated for Santa Marta, Colombia, from November 19-26.

The twin island state will compete in women’s beach volleyball with under-23 players Josanne Lewis and Nia Benjamin set to fly the country’s flag in the sands, while kite surfer Tiger Tyson will battle wind and waves on the water.

National beach volleyball coach Olsen Joseph will travel with the volleyball team while Beghia Grice-Tyson will coach the young Tyson.

Volleyball is set to spike off on November 24 when Antigua and Barbuda face Venezuela, while Tyson will hit the water on November 21.

Thomas Greenaway will act as the Chef de Mission, while NOC Secretary General, Cliff Williams will also be in attendance.

Over 25 countries will participate in open water swimming, beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach rugby, beach soccer, beach wrestling, skateboarding, surf and candle.