Antigua and Barbuda secures license to auction Alfa Nero

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Sir Ronald Sanders, announced today that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has been successful in its discussions with the Government of the United States of America, concerning its application for a license to proceed with the unfettered sale of the Super Yacht, Alfa Nero.

On 18th May, the US Department of the Treasury issued license, No. RUSSIA-EO14024-2023-1060959-1, to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, authorizing persons licensed by the US Treasury to “participate in the Government of Antigua and Barbuda auction of the vessel M/Y Alfa Nero”. It also authorizes “transactions that include but are not limited to, bidding on the purchase of the vessel; paying deposits; and providing financing, insurance, or funding in connection with the purchase”.

This authorization was announced in the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda today by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, opening up the way for the Port Authority of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to proceed with a sale of the Alfa Nero by auction, to any persons who are not on a sanctioned list and who have applied for, and received, a license from the US Treasury to engage in financial transactions related to the vessel. It is understood that several interested bidders have already received individual licenses from the US Treasury Department.

Ambassador Sanders said that, while the license permits the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to proceed with the auction and to sell the vessel, other matters, such as the formal delisting of the Alfa Nero, from the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, are still being pursued.

The Ambassador remarked that “this entire process broke new ground; there were no rule books or patterns to follow. In this sense, much has been achieved by a small state”.