Antigua and Barbuda Restuarant Week kicked off with a bang!

The second Annual Restaurant Week kicked off with a bang last Sunday at the Dow’s Hill Interpretation Centre with over 800 persons in attendance.

The event began with a media launch with the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment Charles “Max” Fernadez, C.E.O of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James along with the visiting chefs and media.

The two-week culinary celebration, running from May 4 through May 19, will feature 65 restaurants offering diverse cuisines, prix fixe menus, and special dining experiences.

Restaurant Week 2024 also features the “Eat Like A Local” campaign, encouraging visitors and locals to support the country’s small, casual cookshops.

2ND ANNUAL FOOD FORUM : Nourishing the Future was a success

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted its 2nd Annual Food Forum on May 07 as part of its Restaurant Week festivities.

The Food Forum, themed “Nourishing the Future,” brought together chefs, restaurateurs, food enthusiasts, and hospitality industry leaders sparking conversations revolving around the themes of farm, sustainability and sea-to-table practices, culinary traditions, innovation and global fusion.

The event featured Chef Andi Oliver, known for her Pepperpot Diaries cookbook and Pepperpot Rum Shop at the historic Fort James, local astronaut Keisha Schahaff and Althea Brown of the Metemgee blog, who discussed fusion food and the health impacts of traditional eating practices, including gluten-free, plant-based, and other dietary approaches.

Guest Chef Kareem Roberts and Chef Digby Stridiron spoke on” The Path to Sustainability in Hospitality” along with Jermaine Jonas -Plant-Based Chef and Operator at Bush Bungalow Creations Antigua ‘s first minimal waste restaurant.

The Innovation in Food and Beverage panel included Altino Spencer former winning mixologist of the Taste of Wadadli competition, who unveiled a new cocktail for Restaurant Week ” Rose Garden” and Nadine Browne visiting sommelier Wine Writer, Judge, Educator of “Re-imagining Wines” Dinner Series.