Antigua and Barbuda represented at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Antigua and Barbuda was represented by their Excellencies Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams. at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations recently held in London, a release said.

Their Excellencies joined other fellow Heads of State from the Caribbean and dignitaries from the Commonwealth for a number of events which included a Church service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

A highlight of the service at St Paul’s Cathedral was a rendition by young people from countries where the Queen is Head of State.

Sir Rodney had been honoured with an engraved plate on his seat, and a personal banner in the Chapel of the Order in St Paul’s Cathedral. He is a senior member of the Order of St. Michael and St George. Other events attended were the BBC Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and several official receptions.

Their Excellencies were presented with the opportunity to meet and interact with members of the Royal family and diplomats from across the world — and to commence discussions regarding future projects of benefit to Antigua and Barbuda.

Their Excellencies will also be attending several other activities while in the UK, inclusive of an investiture ceremony for the Order of St John and official reception in Cardiff; attendance at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle; meeting with the West India Committee of which he is a Board Member; and meetings with Art Gallery and Museum owners and representatives with respect to Government House related projects.

Sir Rodney and Lady Williams will also be hosting the Platinum Edition of the Wings of Charity on June 17 to raise funds for select charities in Antigua and Barbuda under their patronage.