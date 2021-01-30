Antigua and Barbuda records two new cases of COVID-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 29th January 2021.



Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Friday 29th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and sixty-eight samples were processed by MSJMC and twenty-seven by CARPHA which increased the pending results from ninety-two to one hundred and ninety-five samples in total.

Of the one hundred and sixty-eight samples processed by MSJMC all yielded negative results while of the twenty-seven samples processed by CARPHA, twenty-five were negative and two positive. The two positive cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.



Meanwhile, six additional persons have been hospitalized and one hundred and sixty-seven samples are pending.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and twenty (220); which is inclusive of thirty-nine (39) active cases. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note the decision has been made to reflect the most recent death which was recorded after the 6pm cut off time to today’s publication.