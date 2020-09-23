Antigua and Barbuda records new case of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 21st September, 2020 at 6pm.



Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 21st September, 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, five samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from twenty-six to thirty-one



All five samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.



Of the twenty-six samples sent to CARPHA, one returned positive and twenty-five were negative. Investigations are currently ongoing.



Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-seven with two active case.



The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.