Antigua and Barbuda records 8th Covid-19 death

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has received no new results from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) or the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) as of Monday 8th February 2021.

One non-imported death has been recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at three hundred and sixteen (316); which is inclusive of one hundred and nineteen (119) active cases.

Meanwhile, two hundred and fifty-two (252) samples are pending.