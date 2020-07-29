Antigua and Barbuda records 5 new cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Mount St. John’s Medical Center have revealed five new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of July 28th 2020 at 6pm.

Of the one hundred and eight samples tested, one hundred and three were negative and five were positive.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing the total number of recovered cases to 67.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-one with twenty-one active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.