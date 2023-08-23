Antigua and Barbuda records 4th homicide for the year; man nursing gunshot wounds after latest shooting

Antigua and Barbuda recorded its fourth homicide so far in 2023 from a Monday evening stabbing incident, while an unnamed man is said to be in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) after he was shot outside his home later that same night.

According to reports, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to respond to an incident on lower All Saints Road shortly after 7pm, where a man was said to be suffering from stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the medical personnel, however, the man died on the spot.

Details about the incident remain sparse at this time, but the police have launched an investigation and are calling for information that could assist their probe.

Similarly, the public’s help is being sought in determining the facts of a shooting in Briggins that occurred at approximately 11pm.

Early reports say a 33-year-old man is the victim in that incident, after he was shot at least three times by an unknown assailant when stepping outside his home to respond to a call.

The EMS also responded to a call for assistance in that case, and rushed the man to hospital where he is said to be receiving emergency treatment.

Observer will update both reports with the necessary details as they are gathered.

Anyone with relevant information on either incident is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913, or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).