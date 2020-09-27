Antigua and Barbuda records 3 new cases of COVID-19

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 25th September, 2020 at 6pm.

Of the one hundred and sixty-six samples which were sent to CARPHA, three returned positive while one hundred and sixty-three were negative. Investigations are ongoing.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and one with six active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.