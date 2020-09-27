Antigua and Barbuda records 3 new cases of COVID-19

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 25th September, 2020 at 6pm.
Of the one hundred and sixty-six samples which were sent to CARPHA, three returned positive while one hundred and sixty-three were negative. Investigations are ongoing.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and one with six active cases.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.