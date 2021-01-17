Antigua and Barbuda records 2 new cases of COVID-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 17th January 2021 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Friday 15th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and fifteen additional samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center and thirty-three at CARPHA which increased the pending results from seventy-one to two hundred and nineteen.

All one hundred and eighty-six samples processed by MSJMC were negative and are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirty-three samples processed by CARPHA, thirty-one were negative and two positive. The two new cases are non-imported. Investigations are ongoing and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and eighty-nine (189); which is inclusive of twenty-seven (27) active cases.

Meanwhile, fifty-four samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.