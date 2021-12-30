Antigua and Barbuda records 16th homicide for 2021

In less than two days, another man has been murdered bringing the country’s homicide count up to 16.

That is almost 80 percent more murders than in 2020 where there were only 9 homicides.

Observer’s Makeida Antonio has more on the latest killings.

One man is presently in police custody assisting with their investigation into the death of 64yrs old Leroy Caesar -the twin island’s 16th murder victim.

Both men were detained at the St. John’s Police Station, when it is alleged, they got into a fight whilst inside the cell.

Caesar of Jennings was found lying unresponsive and was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the EMS.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 10:38 pm.

The alleged incident occurred around 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, 39-year-old Jace Merrick of Willikies was also killed.