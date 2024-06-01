Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society celebrates Fathers Day with a Caribbean lunch and jazz

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society (ABPS), the longest-surviving organisation of Antiguans and Barbudans in New York, is excited to unveil its latest initiative that will solidify its commitment to help uplift the community. As part of a year-long celebration of nine decades of community service, the Society will host a Pre-Father’s Day Luncheon with Jazz, designed to pamper and celebrate Dads.

This fundraiser event will be held on Sunday June 9, from 2PM – 6PM at the ABPS headquarters in Harlem, 12 W 122nd St, NY, NY.

It will feature a themed menu and jazz music by a young talented Caribbean saxophonist, Noel Haye.

“Although jazz originated in New Orleans, it evolved and flourished in Harlem. The Caribbean islands are credited with being a crucial transfer point for African rhythms to the mainland United States, from the beginning of the slave trade until the present time. So there is a jazz connection between the Caribbean and Harlem, and we will celebrate our shared love of jazz music at this event,” said Claudine Murphy-Knowles, Vice President of ABPS.

The Pre-Father’s Day soirée is part of a series of events designed to honor the organisation’s past achievements, highlight current programs, and look ten years ahead towards the Centennial celebration.

Patrons will enjoy an exciting buffet catered by Chef Murphy, that will feature Antiguan and Barbudan, as well as continental cuisines.

The event will also feature musical entertainment by DJ Keg, and photography and prizes.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children under 12.

“After 90 years, the mission of the Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society as the lighthouse in our community remains strong. As we strive to be a shining example, we could not have achieved this milestone of 90 years without the support of our members, guests and patrons. We’re inviting everyone to join us at this enjoyable event. We will honor the role of fathers as pillars in our society and raise funds to support our community initiatives,” said Mercelle Mason, President of the ABPS.

The Antigua and Barbuda Progressive Society was founded in 1934 by 22 Antiguans under the leadership of a strong father figure, Bishop James P Roberts Sr, who saw the need to establish a society for Antiguans living in New York. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit entity, ABPS is organised exclusively for charitable, religious and educational purposes.

The Society has a rich legacy of service to the community, having made significant contributions to organisations in the village of Harlem, as well as support for individuals and organisations in Antigua and Barbuda.AsABPS celebrates its Granite Jubilee, this significant milestone of 90 years, symbolises unwavering faith, hope, charity and loyalty as its core values.

For more information visit abpsociety.org. For tickets to the event, call 917.499.6383 / 917.319.1904 / 917.913.9282.