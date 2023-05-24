Antigua and Barbuda prepares for the return of Romance Month

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

Couples coming to the twin isles to tie the knot next month can look forward to the return of Romance Month.

The amorous initiative is part of June’s ‘Month of Romance’, which highlights the country’s reputation as one of the most romantic destinations in the world.

The international accolades are on account of its romantic ambience and the ease with which visitors can get married.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), Colin James, was eager to jump into the planning of activities to highlight the month of love after a successful slew of events geared towards extending the tourism season, including Art Week and Restaurant Week.

He pointed out that Antigua and Barbuda is one of few countries in the world that has no residency requirement to get married, allowing persons to come off their flight or cruise ship and get married that same day.

Visitors arriving at VC Bird International Airport can also look forward to the return of the free fast-track service – which includes walking a romantic ‘Love Lane’.

Throughout June, the romance experience at the airport will extend to the arrivals area where a floating chapel can be found cascading from the ceiling, offering couples photo opportunities which tourism officials hope they will share on their social media pages.

The ABTA also hopes to bring more romantic experiences to those coming to the island by cruise ships, encouraging them to enjoy their wedding or honeymoon on these shores.

Last year, over 100 couples from the United States, Canada, the UK, and Europe participated in the island’s ‘Love Lane’ service with the United Taxi Company returning as a key partner for Romance Month with its fleet of drivers donning special flags on their vehicles as they transport people across the island.