Antigua and Barbuda prepares for CARIFTA showdown with massive swimming delegation

Antigua and Barbuda will send the largest swimming contingent in recent history to the 2022 Carifta Games in Barbados.

Thirteen (13) athletes will represent the country in age groups ranging from 11-12 to 15-17 during the April 16- 20 event in the butterfly, backstroke and freestyle races at various distances.

Reuben Edwards and Davina Barton will be competing in the 11-12 age group while Ethan Stubbs-Green, Tivon Benjamin, Davien Barton, Alandra Dublin, Aunjelique Liddie, Ellie Shaw, and Selah Wiltshire will battle it out in the 13-14 age division.

In the 15-17 category, Tony Goodwin, Matthew Kotze, Angelique Gittens, and Arianna John will take to the water.

Another talented athlete, Sydnee Hesse (13-14) is unable to attend due to personal commitments, but should be applauded on her qualification accomplishments.

In a recent press release, the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) congratulated the athletes on “their qualification achievements”.

“These astonishing athletic endeavours are far more impressive due to the current lack of comprehensive training facilities on island, with only one working pool following Covid closures,” the release noted.

The ABSF also extended great thanks to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank for their generosity and timely contribution.

The swimmers have a packed schedule of races ahead of them as Reuben Edwards will compete in the 11-12 boys’ 100m butterflyer and freestyle, 50m, 200m and 400m freestyle while Davina Barton will take to the water in the 11-12 girls’ 50m and 100m butterfly, 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and the 100m backstroke.

In the 13-14 boys, Ethan Stubbs-Green will compete in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly.

Teammates, Tivon Benjamin and Davien Burton will battle it out with Stubbs-Green in the same category as Benjamin is also expected to compete in the 50m,100m, 200m and 400m freestyle; 50m and 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly and Burton in the 50m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Meanwhile, in the girls 13-14 section, Alandra Dublin will compete in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and the 50m breaststroke.

Aunjelique Liddie will take to the water in the 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle and the 50m butterfly while Ellie Shaw will vie in the 50m 100, and 200m breaststroke and the 400m freestyle.

Selah Wiltshire, who is also competing in the girls 13-14 section will contend the 50m and 100m breaststroke, the 50m butterfly and the 50m backstroke.

The quartet will then team up to compete in a series of relay races to include the 4x100m free, 4x200m freestyle, 4x50m freestyle and the 4x100m medley.

Tony Goodwin, competing in the 15-17 boys’ section will contest the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m breaststroke while teammate Matthew Kotze will race in the 50m, 100m, 200, and 400m freestyle and the 50m and 100m butterfly.

In the girl’s equivalent, Angelique Gittens will compete in the 50m, 100, 200m and 400m freestyle, the 50m and 100m butterfly and the 50m backstroke while Arianna John, will vie in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle.

Head Coaches Wayne Mitchell and Nelson Molina have shared their excitement for the athletic showing, with the team gathering for training in the week leading up to this international event.