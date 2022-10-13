Antigua and Barbuda open ECVA with victory over St Eustatius

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda recorded a 3-0 straight sets victory, winning 25-6, 25-8 and 25-23 over St Eustatius in their opening encounter of the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) senior women’s competition in St Maarten on Wednesday.

Antigua and Barbuda depended heavily on Sharon Payne with her 21 points for the victory. The Dadli Spikers led in attacks with a 25-10 margin but St. Eustatius had the advantage in Blocks at 15-3 and Serves at 37- 24.

Coach of the Antigua and Barbuda team, Fitzroy Benjamin, was satisfied with the win despite a jittery start.

“We, too, started off nervous but the girls got quickly into their stride and stuck to the game plan. In the third se we rest all of our key player. Hence there isn’t much to worry about the plan is on target,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach of the St Eustatius team, Gordon Spanner, expressed disappointment following the loss but was encouraged by the overall effort.

“The team started off rather nervous and it showed in the score line in the first two sets; however we put up a much better effort in the third set. We intend to put up a much better fight in the coming games,” he said.