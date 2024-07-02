Antigua and Barbuda observes International Fruits Day

- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

International Fruits Day, July 1st is a global observance that celebrates the importance of fruits, aims to raise awareness about the nutritional value of fruits and encourage people to incorporate more of them into their daily diet.

According to an article written by Shenequa Williams for the Antigua Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs Facebook page, “Every July 1st, International Fruit Day celebrates the wide variety and nutritional benefits of fruits worldwide. Established in 2007, this day promotes healthy eating, raises awareness about fruits’ value, and encourages sustainable agriculture.”

Some examples of unique fruits that are often highlighted on this day include dragon fruit, durian, rambutan, lychee, and star fruit.

The article also states, “In the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda stands out for its rich fruit offerings. The Antigua Black Pineapple, known as the sweetest pineapple in the world, is one of the highlights. Smaller and more flavorful than other typical pineapples, it is a beloved local fruit and a prized icon. The islands also offer other tropical fruits, which include mangoes, watermelons, bananas, guavas, papayas, and soursops. Mangoes are celebrated with an annual Mango Festival showcasing their cultural and culinary significance.”

These fruits are not only delicious but also offer a range of nutrients and antioxidants that contribute to a well-rounded diet.

On International Fruits Day, you can celebrate by organising a fruit tasting party with friends or family, trying new and exotic fruits.

Other ways to celebrate include creating colourful fruit salads, sharing fruit recipes on social media, visiting a local farmer’s market to buy fresh fruits, or even planting fruit trees to appreciate nature’s bounty.

“Fruits are integral to Antiguan and Barbudan cuisine for their juices and pulps that are combined with other ingredients for creative jams, jellies, smoothies, desserts, and savory dishes. Globally, International Fruit Day includes fruit tastings, educational workshops, community picnics, and charity initiatives,” the article explains.

To include more fruits in your diet, you can start by having a variety of fruits readily available at home for easy snacking. You can also add fruits to your breakfast like smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

Another idea is to replace unhealthy snacks with fresh fruits throughout the day.

Additionally, incorporating fruits into your meals, such as salads or as a side dish, can boost your fruit intake.

“This day unites people through a shared love for fruits, honoring the farmers and communities who cultivate them, and celebrating our global food heritage,” the article said.