Antigua and Barbuda now has 0 active Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 29th August, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Friday 28th August 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirty-seven samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s (MSJMC) Laboratory which increased the pending results from five to forty-two.

All forty-two samples yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to ninety-one.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at ninety-four with zero active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.