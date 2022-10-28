Antigua and Barbuda Netball Could Receive Technical Support In Short Order, Joseph Says

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Help could be on the way for Antigua and Barbuda’s netball following a meeting between head of the national association Karen Joseph and recently elected president of Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA), Bridget Adams.

Speaking recently in the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Joseph revealed that she has lobbied for technical support from the body and is hoping for a favourable response.

“I have spoken to the president of AFNA who has done some training with Antigua already in Bridget Adams and we are trying to get her into Antigua as soon as possible so we can train the coaches, umpires and so on so that when our league start we have a different level of competition,” she said.

As for the association’s next move, the former national goal shoot said the annual national league could start within months.

“We just got back so we are going to call a meeting and set a date so the teams can start to prepare from now. We don’t want to go back to the norm because we have to raise the standard of netball, not only in terms of the play, but in umpires [and] scorers. We need to get to a level where when we are exposed to a high level, we know where we are and where we need to go,” Joseph said.

The Antigua and Barbuda senior women’s team recently competed at the Netball Americas World Cup Qualifiers held in Jamaica.