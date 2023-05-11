Antigua and Barbuda names new ambassador to UNESCO in Paris

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda is pleased to announce the establishment of a Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris by decision of the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene.

The Government appointed His Excellency Boris Latour, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, as Permanent Delegate and Head of Delegation. Ambassador Latour is known for his distinguished career and will use his extensive expertise in Education and Science as well as his diplomatic experience serving as an Ambassador, for the good of Antigua and Barbuda.

The establishment of this new Delegation highlights the intention of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to strengthen its diplomatic presence at the international level, particularly in the multilateral framework within the United Nations institutions.

Ambassador Boris Latour presented its credentials to Her Excellency Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO this Thursday 11th of May 2023 at 12.00pm. Following the ceremony, a constructive discussion took place in French between H.E. Boris Latour and H.E. Audrey Azoulay about the priorities of Antigua and Barbuda in relation to education, sports, and science.

Under the leadership of the Honourable Daryll Matthew, Minister of Education, Creative Industries & Sports of Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador Boris Latour has already started his work on strengthening cultural heritage preservation, improving education and training opportunities, and promoting the Antiguan and Barbudan culture, arts and creativity.

The key priority for the country is to ensure that the promotion of the cultural practices and expressions that are part of the intangible cultural heritage is properly documented in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Database. This includes descriptions and multimedia content related to traditional music, dance, crafts, and other cultural practices.

The recognition by UNESCO of the country’s natural and cultural heritage sites is also of the essence for Antigua and Barbuda. Indeed, the Delegation wishes to promote the country’s cultural and historical significance around the whole world.

On UNESCO’s side, Director-General Audrey Azoulay was delighted to reinforce the collaboration with Antigua and Barbuda for the promotion of cultural diversity, human rights and education throughout the world.