Antigua and Barbuda named best Caribbean island to visit in 2018 – leading publication

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s success in generating significant growth in visitor arrivals and attracting major new hotel developments, has led to the Caribbean Journal naming Antigua and Barbuda, the best Caribbean Island to visit in 2018.

Antigua and Barbuda received the number one spot from the online publication’s list of “The Eighteen Best Islands to Visit in the Caribbean for 2018”.

The Caribbean Journal cites Antigua and Barbuda’s famed beaches alongside a truly diverse tourism product offering as some of the reasons that will entice visitors to the destination for the beginning of the upcoming 2018 – 2019 winter season.

Tourism officials from the Tourism Ministry and the Tourism Authority see this recognition as a positive sign. “To be named the top Caribbean destination, by such an influential publication is an amazing achievement for our brand as we continue to ensure that we deliver a quality experience across all visitor touchpoints.”

The Caribbean Journal was founded in 2011 as the first pan-Caribbean newspaper, with cutting edge analysis, unmatched original content, on-location video, the publication has changed the way the Caribbean gets its news, and is today, one of the leading publications in the Caribbean market.