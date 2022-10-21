Antigua and Barbuda name 27-member team to contest Z Cup golf tournament

- Advertisement -

A strong 26-member Antigua and Barbuda national golf team will seek to dethrone neighbours St Kitts as champions of the Z Cup Golf Championships last held in Anguilla in 2019.

The two-nation tournament, which took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held in St Kitts this weekend.

A total of 14 junior golfers have been selected with 12 senior players set to make the trip.

The junior players are: Lexi Hunt, Ashley Francis, Keiohn James, Maleah George, Ethan Henry, Anya Tavernier, Andreina DeLacruz, Siolo Joseph, Taj Hill Barnes, Iman Henry, Marquise George, Lenijah Thomas, Jahir Matthew and Akeiva Warner.

The players selected to lead in the senior competition are: Navin Singh, Byron Andrew, Manfred Schweizer, Ivan Hixon, Sylvester Joseph, Patrick Ryan, Michelle Millington, Ceri Mort, Leon Rodney, Josh Crooke, John Warren and Hilroy Humphreys.

The tournament tees off on Saturday with the doubles matches while on Sunday, the players will compete in the singles competition.