Antigua and Barbuda mourns the passing of Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed, KGCN

Antigua and Barbuda is in a state of mourning with the passing of long-time career diplomat Sir. Ramez Fares Hadeed, KGCN who died on Wednesday.

Sir Ramez, who was recently honoured by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda with the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation, KGCN for distinguished and outstanding contribution in diplomacy for forty unbroken years of community service and nation-building, died suddenly at the age of 80 years.

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne who has worked with Sir Ramez as Prime Minister and a businessman, said that his contribution to nation-building in the areas of business, diplomacy and politics was significant.

“ He served as our country’s longest-serving Ambassador, since independence in 1981 and was a regular member of our annual UN delegation. Our country is the poorer as a result of his passing and we extend heartfelt condolences to the Hadeed family. We trust that the fond memories, his achievements and contributions will assuage the pain of his surviving family members,” said Prime Minister Browne.

Forty years ago, Sir Ramez Fares Hadeed began his career in the field of diplomacy when he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Antigua and Barbuda to the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Throughout the forty years, Sir Ramez represents the ultimate Antiguan and Barbudan whose sole interest and desire is to do well for the wellbeing of the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

As Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador and Economic Envoy, promoting Antigua and Barbuda as a democratic country ready to do business and build relations, he was successful in obtaining support from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development at a time when very few Caribbean countries where able to achieve such support.

His Citation during his investiture a week ago, pointed out that “Sir Ramez is an example of a dedicated diplomat who through his special analytical and leadership skills and his high integrity has been able to open doors and build alliances among countries at the United Nations and in the Middle East and beyond.”

In 2001, he was awarded the Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN) for his work in diplomacy. He was again Knighted in 2022 as a Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation, KGCN.

Parallel with his work in diplomacy are his countless efforts at improving the lives of ordinary Antiguans and Barbudans through his philanthropic and community development work. In the 1970s and 1980s, Ramez Hadeed was one of the leading industrialists in Antigua and Barbuda, employing thousands of Antiguans and Barbudans in manufacturing, construction and financial industries.

“Ramez Hadeed’s love of country and a strong sense of identification with the people and culture of Antigua and Barbuda made him a diplomatic patriot committed to the long-term development and growth of the citizens of our twin island state,” his citation read.

Sir Ramez has been accorded an Official Funeral to be held on Wednesday 13th December at 2:00 pm at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Cathedral on Michael’s Mount in St. John’s.