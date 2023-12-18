Antigua and Barbuda Men’s Table Tennis Team places sixth at OECS Table Tennis Championships

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Drawn in Group Two with the likes of St Vincent, Dominica B and St Kitts and Nevis at the OECS Table Tennis Championship, the men from Wadadli were soundly beaten in the first match against their Windward Islands opponent, St Vincent and the Grenadines, losing in straight sets 3-0.

In their second match against Dominica B, they lost 2-3, but fought valiantly to win the match that went into the fifth set.

President of the Tennis Association, Charles Bellot won his two matches with scores of 11-4, 14-12, 11-7 and 11-7, 11-7, 11-62, but unfortunately his teammate Mekhi Simmons was edged in his two matches losing 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 8-11 in the first, and 12-14, 6-11, 8-11 in the final.

The Antiguans final match of the preliminaries was against neighbours St Kitts and Nevis which they won 3-2. Bellot won both of his matches and Simmons was dominant in his second match after losing the first, winning 11-2, 2-11,11-4,11-5.

In the fifth place match, Grenada was victorious over Antigua and Barbuda with a 3-2 win.

Charles was yet again victorious winning both of his encounters, but unfortunately Simmons and Barrington Loague were unsuccessful in their pursuits for victory.

It is the national team’s first attendance at the Championship after a 10-year hiatus.