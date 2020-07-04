Antigua and Barbuda makes UK list of ‘Covid-safe’ countries

Spread the love













England without having to quarantine.

London yesterday issued a list of 59 destinations – which includes several other Caribbean islands – described as posing “a reduced risk” of Covid-19.

The news is a boost for the twin island nation’s tourism industry as visitors from its second biggest source market will now not to have self-isolate when they return home.

It also makes travel easier for Antiguans wishing to go to England.

The new rules come into effect on July 10 and apply to all travel into England by any mode of transport.

The statement from the UK’s Department of Transport warns, however, that travellers transiting through a country not on the exemption list will still have to self-isolate for 14 days. Travel into England is still restricted from the USA, which has seen a major surge in virus cases, along with Canada, much of Central and South America, and many African and Asian nations.

Meanwhile, international travellers coming to Antigua must now present a certificate declaring them to have tested negative for Covid-19 no more than seven days earlier to gain entry into the twin island nation. Anyone showing an above-normal temperature, along with returning nationals, still risks being quarantined upon arrival here.

The British government said its ‘travel corridors’ list would be kept under review, and if conditions worsen in an exempted country, it ”will not hesitate” to reintroduce quarantine for those travellers.

Equally, further restrictions may be placed on UK travellers if its infection rate rises.