Antigua and Barbuda leads in child justice reform

By Latrishka Thomas

Antigua and Barbuda has received recognition for its progressive approach to child justice, positioning itself as a regional leader in implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) alongside St Kitts and Nevis.

This is according to a recent paper presented at the 47th Caribbean Regional Conference of the International Society of Family Law which was held in Trinidad & Tobago last week.

Senior Magistrate and Treasurer of the Eastern Caribbean Women Judges Association, Ngaio Emanuel, while presenting the paper at the conference, highlighted significant reforms in the nation’s juvenile justice system since ratifying the CRC in 1993.

Key transformations include the Child Justice Act of 2015, which established child-friendly institutions and raised the age of criminal responsibility from 8 to 12 years. The Act introduces innovative approaches like initial inquiries with the Child Justice Board, emphasising accountability and harm repair, rather than punishment.

“The approach is not to punish the child in conflict with the law, but to engage and assist them in understanding the harm done,” Magistrate Emanuel explained in the paper, describing a process that allows both the child and victim to participate in restorative justice proceedings.

However, challenges remain. The paper acknowledges persistent obstacles including “limited resources, capacity constraints, and deeply ingrained cultural practices” that impede full realisation of children’s rights within the justice system.

Recommendations include increased budgetary allocation for training, infrastructure, and community-based programmes, as well as legal framework improvements and public awareness campaigns to challenge societal attitudes toward juvenile justice.

Despite challenges, Antigua and Barbuda stands out as one of the leading countries in the Eastern Caribbean that is keeping promises related to children’s rights under the UN Convention.