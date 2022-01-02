Antigua and Barbuda is highlighted as a major destination in 2022

Antigua and Barbuda has been listed among the top places to travel to in 2022 by CNN Travel.

Minister of Tourism, Charles Max Fernandez says it speaks to the work of the ministry and the Tourism Authority.

The popular news agency lists the twin island state as part of 22 destinations it deems are the best to travel to this year.

The country was not only highlighted for its vast beaches and attractions like Shirley Heights but the publication notes that cricket will take centre stage here with the official test match between England and the West Indies taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in March.

Antigua and Barbuda’s strides in sustainable development was also recognized, with the country’s ban on single use plastics and its green corridor also highlighted.

Fernandez says the Ministry and the Tourism Authority teams – both here and overseas continue to do a tremendously professional job in promoting the destination.

He says in addition, the incentives given by the Cabinet during the down time in 2020, to the hotel properties, allowed for them to take advantage and improve on their product.

The minister adds that real recognition is given to the Government through the Environment Department for strides made in regards to sustainability and the protection of the environment which is key to the tourism product.