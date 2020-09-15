Antigua and Barbuda Improves in PAHO’s COVID-19 Transmission Classification

Spread the love













The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health and the Environment:

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is pleased to announce that Antigua and Barbuda’s status has improved from Cluster of Cases to Sporadic Cases in the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) COVID-19 Transmission Classification.

This news was one of the highlights in PAHO’s September 14, 2020 Region of the Americas Update on COVID-19.

Antigua and Barbuda has had ninety-five (95) laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. When the country opened its borders in June 2020 there was an

expected increase in the number of cases. This caused the country’s Transmission Classification to be Cluster of Cases.

However, the protocols and policies at our border

developed by the government and implemented by health care workers resulted in two (2) recorded cases in August 2020 and one (1) so far in September.

These caused us to now be downgraded to Sporadic Cases.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment thanks the general public for their continued support.

The Ministry also extends gratitude to the dedicated workers at the ports of entry, quarantine facilities, as well as contact tracers and laboratory staff who have toiled in order for us to attain this ranking.



We look forward to your continued dedication and collaboration as we continue to combat COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda.