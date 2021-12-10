Antigua and Barbuda heads to space, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Authority cheer on Keisha Schahaff’s space journey

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez has extended congratulations to Keisha Schahaff who will be the first Antiguan and Barbudan, and Caribbean woman to travel to space.

Schahaff is expected to travel to space in 2022, having won two seats on a Virgin Galactic space flight during a sweepstakes organised by Virgin Galactic in partnership with fundraising platform, Omaze.

“You will be carrying the whole of Antigua and Barbuda with you, and this type of recognition is priceless,” said the tourism minister as he extended best wishes to the future astronaut, during a meeting held yesterday.

Minister Fernandez presented Schahaff with a tropical bouquet and a tourism gift bag. The Minister offered the full support of the country and the Ministry of Tourism and Investment in assisting her on this “phenomenal” journey.

Celebrating the exciting news with Keisha Schahaff and offering their support are the Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. Pictured L-R: Julianne Christian Tourism Marketing Assistant, Maria Blackman Marketing Communications Manager, The Honourable Charles Fernandez Minister of Tourism and Investment, Keisha Schahaff Virgin Galactic sweepstakes winner, Colin C James CEO of The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and Karen Joseph Sports Tourism Officer within the Ministry of Tourism. (Photo credits: The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Schahaff stated that she is looking forward to representing her country and flying the Antigua and Barbuda national flag from space.

Also present at the meeting was CEO of The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James, Marketing Communications Manager Maria Blackman and Sports Tourism Officer within the Ministry of Tourism Karen Joseph.

“This is a remarkable opportunity,” said the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO James. “Since your win, you have represented Antigua and Barbuda extremely well and have made us all feel proud.”

“We look forward to working with you, and hope that your journey to space increases awareness of Antigua and Barbuda and inspires more persons to visit our twin-island paradise.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority launched a successful #YourSpaceInTheSun marketing campaign in 2020, to encourage persons to find all the space they need to relax and rejuvenate in Antigua and Barbuda, during the Covid-19 pandemic.