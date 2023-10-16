Antigua and Barbuda handed third consecutive defeat in Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association Under-23 Championships

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Antigua and Barbuda’s Dadli Spikers lost their third straight game in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association Under-23 Championships being held in Tortola, BVI. The youngsters were just no match for their counterparts, St Lucia, after they lost 3-0 with scores of 8-25, 15-25 and 8-25.

On Thursday in their opening fixture against Saba, the Dadli Spikers had to play well to win the game after winning the first set 25-21. The Sabaeans rallied back to win the second set, 25-18, to tie the Antiguans 1-1 going into the third set. The third set was very competitive as both teams jostled for the lead, but the Antiguans edged ahead to win 25-23.

The final set was also won by the Antiguans with the score 25-14 to give them a 3-0 victory.

However, although they started admirably, they were handed heavy defeats at the hands of neighbours St Kitts Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The men from St Kitts Nevis won 25-16, 25-15 and 25-14 against SVG, they lost 14-25,13-25 and 16-25. The teams that progressed to the semifinals were St Kitts Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Maarten and Dominica.