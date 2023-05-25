Antigua and Barbuda Gospel and Media Awards presents the awardees

- Advertisement -

Under the theme “To whom honour is due”, the Antigua and Barbuda Gospel and Media Awards (ABGMA) will be holding its annual awards ceremony later this year.

In a statement the ABGMA stated, “It is with great pleasure that the ABGMA Honours Committee presents the official list of persons who will be receiving the following Honorary Awards at this year’s celebration slated for Saturday November 4, and Sunday November 5, 2023 respectively.”

The following are the awardees:

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Her Excellency Lady Sandra Williams – Halo Foundation (Antigua)

Pastor Kevin St Hill – Potters Moravian Church (Antigua)

Dr Jose Humphreys (Antigua)

GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Dr Kay Morris (Canada)

Pastor David Armbrister (Bahamas)

NATIONAL HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Shira Tahir Nelson (Roti King) (Antigua)

Dr Julien Kentish – Kentish Royal House (Antigua)

Peetron Thomas – Peetron Movement International (Antigua)

Lisa Grace Harris – One Sound Entertainment (Jamaica/Antigua)

IMPACT AWARD

Judah Development Band (Antigua)

Linden “Straight Butters” Spencer – Straight Butter Productions (Antigua)

Gail Christian – Attorney-At-Law – (Antigua)

Trevor “King Zacari” King – songwriter/producer/calypsonian (Antigua)

Tiffany “Miz Tiffany” Coleman – gospel hip-hop recording artist (USA)

Apostle Donovan “Gray Patch” Gibbs – gospel recording artist (Jamaica/Antigua)

George “Discyple” Cousins – Gospel Recording Artist (Jamaica/Antigua)

Kyle “Mosqkey Musiq” Gomes (Trinidad and Tobago)

The ABGMA statement said, “We say congratulations to all the honourees, and continue to pray that their borders will be enlarged and the work of their hands will prosper.”

To date, the ABGMA Honours has presented 36 awards to individuals out of Antigua, Barbuda, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas and the United States of America since its inception in 2015. See the full list at soarisemusic.com/abgmahonourees.

In June, a press conference will be held to announce nominees for the public/popular voting round of the ABGMA in the music and media categories, said ABGMA founder and chairperson Apostle Stanshaw Cornelius.