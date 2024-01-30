Antigua and Barbuda film to debut at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival in LA

- Advertisement -

HaMafilms latest film, “Deep Blue”, has been accepted at the 32nd annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles.

This is a major milestone for HaMafilms on their film festival circuit where at PAFF they will have screenings on the 12th and 17th of February.

On getting two screening slots during PAFF, producer Mitzi Allen says, “We are very excited about being among the films selected for this film festival. PAFF is essentially Black Hollywood, and it gives us an opportunity to not only share our work, but to network with some of the major players in the film industry.”

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) is the largest Black film and arts festival, and Black History Month activity in the United States. Established by Hollywood veteran Danny Glover (The Colour Purple, Lethal Weapon), for thirty-one years the festival has acted as an international beacon for the African diaspora film and arts communities to share stories of the Black experience.

Causion, Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador, who appears in this film says, “I am glad this film is going places, it also means Antigua and Barbuda is going places showcasing our music and talent. I am proud to be associated.”

This news comes in the wake of several screenings at film festivals in the Americas, including: Commffest Community Film Festival in Toronto, Canada in September 2023, the Trinidad and Tobago International Film Festival in Trinidad during October 2023, and the Belize International Film Festival in November 2023.

On being selected for the film festival, HaMafilms director, Howard Allen explains, “Deep Blue” highlights many of the issues faced by people throughout the developing countries of the world, and especially within the African diaspora. I’m very proud that Deep Blue is among the official selection of films for the Pan African Film Festival 2024. This is the premiere film festival for African-American and diasporic cinema.”

Director Howard Allen and Producer Mitzi Allen are the team behind HaMafilms productions like “The Sweetest Mango,” Antigua’s first locally-produced feature-length film and the first indigenous film for the Eastern Caribbean. Over the last thirty years, HaMafilms has made a number of films such as “The Skin” and “No Seed” as well as a TV series, “Paradise View.”

Their work ranges from romances to political dramas to folklore horror.

For more information on PAFF, visit www.paff.org