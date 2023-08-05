Antigua and Barbuda featured on CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda made history last night as the first Caribbean island to be featured on the highly acclaimed reality series, Secret Celebrity Renovation, broadcasted by CBS.

Earlier this year, the show’s crew travelled to Antigua to film a special episode at the St John Hospice.

Operated as a non-profit organisation and patronised by the Governor General, the hospice is dedicated to providing compassionate home care to individuals in need.

It is the only hospice in the Eastern Caribbean.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez expressed his enthusiasm for the episode.

“Having our historic Shirley Heights and other iconic scenes from across the island as the backdrop for this meaningful episode will bring much exposure to the country, showing viewers what awaits them in Antigua and Barbuda,” he said.

The episode’s storyline was expected to captivate audiences. The partnership with CBS and the exposure on the show is seen as a significant boost for the country’s tourism industry.

At the heart of this milestone episode is the television personality, Phil Keoghan, renowned for hosting the American version of The Amazing Race on CBS. Keoghan’s connection to Antigua runs deep, having spent a significant part of his early childhood on the island.

Returning to Antigua allowed him to revisit cherished places from his past and, most importantly, surprise his former neighbour with a grand renovation at the St John Hospice.

His vision, according to a release, “was to create a remarkable and mega transformation” of the facility.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, known for uniting stars from the realms of sports, music and entertainment to carry out heartfelt home renovations for deserving individuals, continues to capture the hearts of viewers across the globe.

It provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their home town who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey.

With season three hosted by the talented trio of Nichelle Turner, Sabrina Soto and Rob Mariano, the show has maintained its reputation for delivering emotional and inspiring stories.