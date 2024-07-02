Antigua and Barbuda escapes impact of record-breaking Hurricane Beryl

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

Unlike a few of its neighbouring islands in the south, Antigua and Barbuda remained unscathed by what is now known as the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl.

Local forecaster Jaleel Jacobs told Observer that the density of the Saharan dust present in the atmosphere played a significant role in preventing more extreme rainfall than would have been anticipated for Antigua and Barbuda.

While residents would have been happy for the rain, they remain cognizant of the hyperactive hurricane season that lies ahead.

It’s rare for tropical systems to form and track east of the Lesser Antilles in June, but even rarer for a hurricane to form. But as a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, Beryl is recorded in history as the first major hurricane as well as the strongest June hurricane any place in the Atlantic, based on records dating back to 1851, climatologist and head of the Antigua Meteorological Services, Dale Destin wrote on his personal blog.

With maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, Beryl barrelled towards the island of Carriacou, Grenada on Monday afternoon, while its heavy rainfall, storm surge, and sweeping winds brushed through the islands of St Vincent and Barbados causing damage to roofs and sea vessels.

Fishermen in Barbados were brought to tears, as they watched their boats submerge under the sea at the Bridgeton Fisheries Complex.

“We’re just praying for the best … men are in tears; women are in tears. This is a tough time now for the fishing industry,” Chairman of the Fisheries Board, Kemar Harris told CBC News Barbados.

Roofs of homes, airport infrastructure and essential service facilities were blown away in Barbados and on other islands in Beryl’s path.

As Beryl moved closer to the Caribbean, Tropical storm and hurricane warnings were simultaneously issued for seven islands, including Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, Martinique, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Normally, ocean temperatures aren’t warm enough in this part of the Caribbean in June and July to help tropical systems thrive. But, as is seen this year, ocean temperatures remain close to the off-the-chart highs and are currently at levels more commonly found in August and September.