Antigua and Barbuda elected Finance Vice Chair of World Customs Organisation

Antigua & Barbuda has been unanimously elected as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The elections were held during the 138th Session of the Council of the WCO on 26th June where the Antigua and Barbuda delegate, Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu received the overwhelming endorsement.

Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu

For the last three years, Antigua and Barbuda has been one of the member countries representing the Americas and Caribbean Region at one of the highest levels of the influential organisation.

Mr. Boddu has been using the opportunity to lobby for more outreach programmes for Antigua and Barbuda and other small island states.

At the recent Council Meeting, Boddu made a strong case for more capacity building initiatives for this twin island nation and regional member countries, in particular.

Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted on numerous occasions in the past from a vast array of training course for Customs Officers as a result of its membership of the WCO.

The training has helped improve the quality of service provided by the officers and the Customs and Excise Division and expanded their overall knowledge on matters of policy and trade and the diverse range of duties they are committed to handle daily.

During the elections, Gambia was elected to chair the Finance Committee, having served as Vice Chair in the last Finance Committee. Canada was the previous Chair.