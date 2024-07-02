Antigua and Barbuda dispatches police aid to hurricane-hit neighbours

- Advertisement -

A contingent of 19 police officers from Antigua and Barbuda departed Tuesday morning for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The team, comprised of 15 tactical unit members and 4 officers supporting the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit, set sail around 9 AM aboard coast guard vessels from Barbados and St. Vincent.

This deployment, expected to last two weeks initially, aims to assist with security, maintain law and order, and support damage assessment efforts.

The mission aligns with the Regional Security System’s mandate to aid member states during disasters.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, present at the sendoff, emphasized the importance of regional solidarity during crises.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force will also provide support to the deployed officers.