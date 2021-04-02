Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard to enforce beach restrictions this Easter

Spread the love













The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) Coast Guard reaffirms the decision made Wednesday March 31 2021 by the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda concerning the closure of beaches and seas.

All are advised that beaches in Antigua and Barbuda will be closed for four consecutive days beginning on Thursday evening, April 1, 2021, from 7:00 pm, to Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, at 5:00 am.

Visits to offshore island for private parties have also been restricted.

Commercial fishing vessels (both regular and sport), ferry services and vessels transporting passengers and/or goods to and from Barbuda are exempt from the weekend restrictions. All other watercraft are to remain in port.

The ABDF Coast Guard will facilitate the movement of all prohibited watercraft under exceptional circumstances on a case by case basis. All vessels seeking authorization of movement must provide a sail plan upon request.

The ABDF Coast Guard can be contacted via Marine Radio Cannel 16 or telephone via +1-268-462-3206/462-0671/462-2841/3.