Antigua and Barbuda Cyclists to Attend U19 Road Training Camp in Trinidad

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

A delegation from Antigua and Barbuda will participate in the U19 Road Cycling Training Camp at the UCI WCC Continental Development Satellite in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, from July 1-7, 2024.

National Junior Champion Tahje Browne, along with Jomari King and Aiden Tonge, will represent Antigua in the 6-day camp, which concludes with a road race. St Clair Williams and Omari King will attend the coaching course.

The camp, held at the Americas World Cycling Centre, will be led by five UCI experts who will oversee training and conduct coaching and mechanics courses. It aims to enhance participants’ road cycling skills and prepare them for future competitions, including the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay.

This event, supported by the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee, provides a valuable opportunity for young cyclists to learn from experienced coaches and compete internationally.