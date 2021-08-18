27.1 C
St John's
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
The Big Scores

Antigua and Barbuda cyclists have rough Pan American Championships

Antigua’s Jeffery Kelsick achieved the country’s best and only finish in the event after crossing the line in the 44th position in the elite class.

It was tough going for Antigua and Barbuda’s four cyclists at the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) sanctioned Pan American Cycling Championships held in Santo Domingo over the weekend.

Competing in the elite class of the championships, Antigua’s Jeffery Kelsick achieved the country’s best and only finish in the event after crossing the line in the 44th position from amongst 62 competitors who completed the race.

The elite class was captured by Columbia’s Andre Soto Martinez with David Pita Bolanos and Sebastian Novoa Pavon, both of Ecuador, finished second and third respectively.

Antigua’s Conroy Thomas, who also competed in the elite division, did not finish the race after falling victim to a crash just outside the finish.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Gayral and Ghere Coates who both competed in the under-23 division of the Pan American Championships, did not complete the event. According to reports, Gayral was involved in a crash while Coates was forced out due to dehydration.

