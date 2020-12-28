Antigua and Barbuda confirms three new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 27th December 2020 at 6pm.

Of the one hundred and twenty-seven samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and twenty-four were negative and three positive. The three positive cases were imported.

Meanwhile, one new recovery has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and forty-seven.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and fifty-eight (158); which is inclusive of six (6) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.