Antigua and Barbuda confirms three new Covid-19 cases

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 27th December 2020 at 6pm.
Of the one hundred and twenty-seven samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and twenty-four were negative and three positive. The three positive cases were imported.
Meanwhile, one new recovery has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and forty-seven.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and fifty-eight (158); which is inclusive of six (6) active cases.
The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.