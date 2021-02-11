Antigua and Barbuda confirms an additional 31 Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed thirty-one (31) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 10th February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Tuesday 9th February 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and fifty-seven (157) additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from two hundred and one (201) at CARPHA to three hundred and fifty-eight (358) in total.

Of the one hundred and fifty-seven (157) samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and forty two (142) were negative and fifteen (15) positive while of the two hundred and one (201) processed by CARPHA, one hundred and eighty-five (185) were negative and sixteen (16) positive. The thirty-one (31) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The one hundred and fifty-seven (157) additional samples are reflected in the total samples taken and total persons tested columns of the dashboard.

Four (4) additional persons have been hospitalised bringing the total to thirty-eight (38). Seven (7) recoveries have been recorded bringing the total to one hundred and ninety-seven (197)

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is three hundred and eighty-one (381); which is inclusive of one hundred and seventy-five (175) active cases.

Meanwhile, one hundred and seventy-three (173) samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.