Antigua and Barbuda confirms 3 new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 7th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-six samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from ten to thirty-six.

All twenty-six samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the ten samples processed by CARPHA, three returned positive while seven were negative.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and eleven (111) with eleven (11) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.