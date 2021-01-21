Antigua and Barbuda confirms 2 new Covid-19 cases

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 20th January 2021.



Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Wednesday 20th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, seventy-one additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from forty-seven to one hundred and eighteen.

All seventy-one samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Of the forty-seven samples processed by CARPHA, forty-five were negative and two positive. One of the positive cases is imported while the other is non-imported. Investigations are ongoing and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

Meanwhile, five recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and sixty-two. One hundred and sixty-seven samples are pending.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and ninety-two (192); which is inclusive of twenty-four (24) active cases.



The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.