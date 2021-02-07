Antigua and Barbuda confirms 11 more cases of Covid-19

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed eleven (11) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 5th February 2021.
Of the sixty-four (64) samples processed by MSJMC, fifty-three (53) were negative and eleven (11) positive. The eleven (11) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and ninety-nine (299); which is inclusive of one hundred and five (105) active cases.
Meanwhile, three (3) additional persons have been hospitalized and seventy-one (71) samples are pending. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.