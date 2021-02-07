Antigua and Barbuda confirms 11 more cases of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed eleven (11) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 5th February 2021.



Of the sixty-four (64) samples processed by MSJMC, fifty-three (53) were negative and eleven (11) positive. The eleven (11) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and ninety-nine (299); which is inclusive of one hundred and five (105) active cases.

Meanwhile, three (3) additional persons have been hospitalized and seventy-one (71) samples are pending. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.