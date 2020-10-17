Antigua and Barbuda confirms 1 news case of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 15th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Thursday 15th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirty-five samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from zero to thirty-five.

Of the thirty-five samples processed by MSJMC, one returned positive while thirty-five were negative.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and thirteen (113) with ten (10) active cases.

Meanwhile, sixteen samples were sent to CARPHA on October 16, 2020.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.