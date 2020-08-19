Antigua and Barbuda confirms 1 new case of Covid-19

Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 17th August, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 17th August 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, nine samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s (MSJMC) Laboratory which increased the pending results from thirty-six to forty-five.

Of the forty-five samples tested, forty-four were negative and one was positive.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-four with three active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.