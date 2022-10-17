Antigua and Barbuda Claim Bronze Medal Finish At ECVA Women’s Tournament

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda dominated hosts St Maarten 4-0 in sets to claim bronze in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) senior women’s tournament on Sunday.

The Dadli Spikers dominated the game to win 25-12, 29-31, 25-21 and 25-23 to easily dispatch of their opponents and grab a spot on the podium.

Middle Blocker, Nyota Peters posted 17 points, Kwansia Carr chipped in with 13 and Sharon Payne 10. Antigua and Barbuda took control of the score-sheet leading 30-24 in attack, 11-8 in blocks and 15-9 in service points. Despite the win, Antigua and Barbuda was guilty of committing too many errors. A total of 46 points of the 87 garnered by St Maarten was attributed to errors.

This issue was not missed by coach, Fitzroy Benjamin of Antigua who said this is one of the areas the team will have to work on going forward.

“We still have a problem with transition and we committed far too many errors, particularly with our serve. We definitely can do better than this brand of volleyball displayed here. We will now look to the future to integrate the youths into our programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, St Lucia left their best game for the final, winning in straight sets over the BVI (25-17, 25 – 10 and 25-13) to lift the coveted title. In doing so they retained the female championship title and remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

Coach of the BVI team, Stephen Payne, was gracious in defeat.

“The championship was all St Lucia, they had their way and we could not find answers at the moment. However, the intension for us coming here was to medal and we have achieved that objective. I would like to say congratulations to the winners, they deserve it. We will now debrief and concentrate on future efforts,” he said.

St Maarten finished fourth with Grenada, Anguilla and St Eustatius ending fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.